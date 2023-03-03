Register
Full closures announced during M2 works

Motorists are being advised to expect delays during a programme of essential maintenance works on the M2 motorway southbound lanes in Newtownabbey this weekend.

By Russell Keers
4 minutes ago

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said that from 8pm tonight (Friday, March 3), until 6am on Monday, March 6, the M2 Junction 4 Sandyknowes southbound on-slip “will be closed continually”.

A full closure will be operating on the Belfast-bound carriageway between junction 4 and junction 2 from 8pm tonight until 8am on Saturday, March 4.

A lane closure will be operating on the same section of motorway between 8am and 8pm tomorrow.

M2 southbound. (Pic by Google).
There will be a full closure in place on the southbound lanes between Sandyknowes and Greencastle from 8pm on March 4 until 10am on March 5.

A lane closure will then operate on Sunday from 10am until 8pm.

A full closure will operate from 8pm on March 5 until 6am on Monday, March 6.

A DfI spokesperson stated: “An alternative route is via Ballyhenry Road, Manse Road, Prince Charles Way, O'Neill Road, Station Road, A2 Shore Road, Greencastle on-slip and M2 Motorway southbound.

"A temporary 50-miles-per-hour speed limit will be in place on the M2 Motorway southbound carriageway from 2.5k north of junction 4 Sandyknowes to 400m south of Arthur Bridge.

"Delays can be expected. Road users are advised to allow extra time for journeys in this area until the works are completed.”

