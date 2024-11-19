Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users are reminded a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice for Northern Ireland remains in place on Tuesday (November 19).

In an update, Trafficwatch NI stated: “Temperatures were forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of ice and snow on roads. A Met Office yellow warning of snow and ice for Northern Ireland remains is in place valid to 10.00 on Tuesday 19 November 2024.

"Further salting of roads on the scheduled network at risk has been undertaken overnight, road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”