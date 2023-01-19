Further salting of Northern Ireland roads this morning as snow and ice warning continues

A schedule of salting routes has been drawn up covering the main through routes carrying more than 1,500 vehicles per day. Other roads carrying more than 1,000 vehicles per day may also be included if they are in hilly areas or there are other difficult circumstances. Special allowance is made for school and other buses by a weighting factor. For example, a 40-seater bus is counted as 40 vehicles. Almost 7,000 km (4,300 miles) of roads are salted, which is 28 per cent of the length of the road and salting it costs £4.5m in an average winter. This caters for 80 per cent of all traffic. To cover 90 per cent of traffic, the length of roads salted would be doubled, at twice the cost. On more lightly trafficked roads, salt boxes or grit piles may be placed at hills, bends or junctions for use by the public.