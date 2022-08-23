Game of Thrones Studio Tour gives tourists at Belfast International Airport a giant welcome with world famous ‘Willow Throne’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Willow Throne was created by expert weaver Bob Johnston for the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere in Belfast before residing in The Ulster Museum. Built 30% bigger than the actual Iron Throne from the hit HBO TV series, the Willow Throne will offer a giant welcome to visitors and will invite fans to experience the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge.

Game of Thrones Studio Tour from Linen Mills Studio and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, opened earlier this year, bringing authentic sets including Winterfell, Dragonstone, and Kings Landing, costumes, and props from the show together to offer a world-class experience.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to Game of Thrones Studio Tour can learn the secrets behind the making of one of the world’s most iconic TV series, much of which was filmed at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, where Game of Thrones Studio Tour is located.

Lannister Guard and Unsullied soldier from Game of Thrones welcome the Willow Throne that will greet tourists at Belfast International Airport. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye

Brad Kelly, Game of Thrones Studio Tour’s General Manager, said: “The eye-catching Willow Throne will invite visitors to discover more about Game of Thrones Studio Tour and the epic experience that awaits them. This is the only official Game of Thrones Studio Tour in the world and the only place where a visitor can genuinely journey through Westeros.”

Naomi Waite, Director of Marketing at Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “The Willow Throne display is a fantastic opportunity to give visitors from near and far a giant welcome to the land of Game of Thrones.

“Data from OAG paints a positive picture of a bounce back in access to Northern Ireland this summer, with air seat capacity to Northern Ireland expected to be at 89% of the level seen in the same period in 2019. As consumer sentiment shows a strong pent-up demand to travel, we look forward to seeing the smiles and sharing the social media posts from visitors coming through Belfast International Airport.”

Brian Carlin, Director of Commercial Development at Belfast International Airport and Tourism Northern Ireland’s Aine Kearney, Director of Business Support and Events, welcome the Willow Throne that will greet tourists at Belfast International Airport Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye

Brian Carlin, Director of Commercial Development at Belfast International Airport said: “The Willow Throne display is situated in our arrivals area, and we are delighted that Ulster Museum has donated this signature piece to the Airport.

This is a real focal point for visitors and gives them a taste of what they can do on their trip to Northern Ireland. We are proud to be the first part of that experience at Belfast International Airport.”