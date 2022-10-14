Detailing the incident in a statement to the Ballymena Times today (Friday), Sergeant Saggers said: “Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old girl at the crossroads on the Ballyconnelly Road, Lisnahunshin Road, Cullybackey at 8.10am. The girl was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries where she remains at this time.”Sergeant Saggers added: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact police officers on the non-emergency number 101, quoting PSNI incident reference number 250 13/10/22.”