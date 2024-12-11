Glenarm: Coast Road reopens after earlier traffic collision
Motorists are advised the Coast Road in Glenarm has now fully re-opened after an earlier traffic collision.
The coastal route had been closed in both directions between the Dickeystown Road and the Drumnagreagh Road on Wednesday (December 11).
