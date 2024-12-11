Glenarm: Coast Road reopens after earlier traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2024, 08:45 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 10:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Motorists are advised the Coast Road in Glenarm has now fully re-opened after an earlier traffic collision.

The coastal route had been closed in both directions between the Dickeystown Road and the Drumnagreagh Road on Wednesday (December 11).

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice