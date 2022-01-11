Glenavy Road resurfacing scheme ‘will make a huge difference’

The resurfacing scheme, which stretches from the Ballymacash Road to Bensons Road for 2.3 kilometres will deliver significant benefits for road users and should be fully completed by April 15, 2022.

Localised improvement works on one side of the road only are planned on the section of A30 Glenavy Road between Ballymacash Road and the Brokerstown Road junction.

The main carriageway resurfacing works are planned on the section of A30 Glenavy Road extending from Penworth Green to Bensons Road.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This significant investment will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents and those who travel through the area. I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Monday January 17 until Friday April 15 between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm. During these times a diversionary route will be in place using Sheepwalk Road – Mullaghglass Road – Pond Park Road East – Lady Wallace Avenue – Prince William Road – Ballymacash Road, and vice versa. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney has welcomed the start of the work on the Glenavy Road. “This resurfacing scheme will make a huge difference to people who live in Lisburn and the surrounding areas and everyone who travels on this road,” he said. “Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s significant investment in our community will result in a stronger road which will bring many benefits.

“These improvement works will make the road safer for everyone who uses it, resulting in a much-improved experience for drivers and their vehicles. Work is expected to be completed by April and while it’s being carried out I’d urge everyone to follow the road closures, diversions and to leave extra times for their journeys. I’ve been assured every effort has been made by the department to cause the minimum disruption.