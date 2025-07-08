Glengormley: advice for motorists ahead of Twelfth demonstrations

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 15:12 BST
Police are advising road users to plan ahead for their journeys with traffic disruption expected in Antrim and Newtownabbey over the Twelfth period.

Carnmoney District LOL 25 is hosting the East Antrim Combine demonstration featuring 40 bands with 3,000 participants, according to the Parades Commission.

There will be a number of parades taking place with the main demonstration in Glengormley this Saturday (July 12).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, the PSNI said: “The parade will begin at 11am on the Ballyclare Road and incorporate most of the town. The return parade will then begin at 3.30pm before finishing at 6pm on the Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road.

The district's main parade is in Glengormley on Saturday, July 12. Photo: National Worldplaceholder image
The district's main parade is in Glengormley on Saturday, July 12. Photo: National World

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

"There will also be the usual feeder and return parades in surrounding towns and villages. Those attending the main demonstration in Glengormley are reminded to follow the diversion signs.

"Signage will be in place in key areas, and only traffic participating in the parade (buses and Lodge cars) will be permitted to enter the town via the Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road.

"If you are not attending the parades this year, please bear in mind the potential for delays in these areas and if possible find an alternative route.

Related topics:PoliceAntrimNewtownabbeyPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice