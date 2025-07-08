Glengormley: advice for motorists ahead of Twelfth demonstrations
Carnmoney District LOL 25 is hosting the East Antrim Combine demonstration featuring 40 bands with 3,000 participants, according to the Parades Commission.
There will be a number of parades taking place with the main demonstration in Glengormley this Saturday (July 12).
In a statement, the PSNI said: “The parade will begin at 11am on the Ballyclare Road and incorporate most of the town. The return parade will then begin at 3.30pm before finishing at 6pm on the Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road.
"There will also be the usual feeder and return parades in surrounding towns and villages. Those attending the main demonstration in Glengormley are reminded to follow the diversion signs.
"Signage will be in place in key areas, and only traffic participating in the parade (buses and Lodge cars) will be permitted to enter the town via the Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road.
"If you are not attending the parades this year, please bear in mind the potential for delays in these areas and if possible find an alternative route.
