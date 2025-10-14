Glengormley: advice for motorists during last phase of regeneration-related works in Farmley Road area

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Oct 2025, 09:02 BST
Motorists are advised of an eight-week car park entrance closure during regeneration-related works in Glengormley.

In a statement on Monday evening (October 13), Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “As we begin the last phase of works between Farmley Road and Glenwell Road, please be advised that the Farmley Road entrance to Farmley Car Park will be closed for approximately eight weeks.

"Alternative access to the car park will be available via Glenwell Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for a free Northern Ireland World newsletter and let us bring the news to you

A general view of Farmley Road, Glengormley. Image: Googleplaceholder image
A general view of Farmley Road, Glengormley. Image: Google

"As these works continue, we would like to remind everyone that all businesses operating in this area including the medical centre and pharmacy remain open as normal.

“We would like to thank you for your patience as this regeneration work is in progress.”

Related topics:MotoristsNewtownabbey Borough CouncilAntrim
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice