Motorists are advised of an eight-week car park entrance closure during regeneration-related works in Glengormley.

In a statement on Monday evening (October 13), Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “As we begin the last phase of works between Farmley Road and Glenwell Road, please be advised that the Farmley Road entrance to Farmley Car Park will be closed for approximately eight weeks.

"Alternative access to the car park will be available via Glenwell Road.

A general view of Farmley Road, Glengormley. Image: Google

"As these works continue, we would like to remind everyone that all businesses operating in this area including the medical centre and pharmacy remain open as normal.

“We would like to thank you for your patience as this regeneration work is in progress.”