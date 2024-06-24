Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued traffic advice ahead of two parades in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough on the evening of Tuesday, June 25.

Motorists are advised to expect some delays in the Glengormley area due to the annual Carnmoney District Mini Twelfth parade, which will be taking place between 7.30pm and 10pm.

The Ballyclare Road and the Antrim Road will be closed to city-bound traffic, and there will be diversions in place.

Ballyclare Road, Glengormley. Photo by Google

Meanwhile, road users are also being advised to expect some delays in the Antrim area on Tuesday evening too.

The Antrim parade will begin and end at Dublin Road car park, and will make its way round the town via the Security Forces Memorial where a wreath will be laid.