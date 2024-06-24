Glengormley and Antrim parades: traffic advice issued for motorists

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jun 2024, 13:26 BST
Police have issued traffic advice ahead of two parades in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough on the evening of Tuesday, June 25.

Motorists are advised to expect some delays in the Glengormley area due to the annual Carnmoney District Mini Twelfth parade, which will be taking place between 7.30pm and 10pm.

The Ballyclare Road and the Antrim Road will be closed to city-bound traffic, and there will be diversions in place.

Ballyclare Road, Glengormley. Photo by GoogleBallyclare Road, Glengormley. Photo by Google
Ballyclare Road, Glengormley. Photo by Google

Meanwhile, road users are also being advised to expect some delays in the Antrim area on Tuesday evening too.

The Antrim parade will begin and end at Dublin Road car park, and will make its way round the town via the Security Forces Memorial where a wreath will be laid.

Temporary traffic disruption is expected between 7pm and 9pm.

