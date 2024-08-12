Glengormley collision leaves traffic lights out of action
Road users in Newtownabbey are being advised that traffic lights at a busy junction are out of action after a collision on Monday evening.
Police issued a short statement at 8.15pm warning that the traffic lights at the junction of the Hightown Road and Antrim Road in Glengormley are not working following a single-vehicle road crash.
Motorists are urged to proceed with caution in the area and to seek an alternate route if possible.
