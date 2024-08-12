Glengormley collision leaves traffic lights out of action

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Aug 2024, 20:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Road users in Newtownabbey are being advised that traffic lights at a busy junction are out of action after a collision on Monday evening.

Police issued a short statement at 8.15pm warning that the traffic lights at the junction of the Hightown Road and Antrim Road in Glengormley are not working following a single-vehicle road crash.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution in the area and to seek an alternate route if possible.

Related topics:NewtownabbeyMotoristsPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice