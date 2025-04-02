Glengormley: key routes reopen after earlier 'serious' collision involving pedestrian and bus

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:32 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 21:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police say the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley has now fully reopened following a serious traffic collision earlier on Wednesday (April 2).

A number of diversions were in place as emergency services responded to the incident involving a pedestrian and a bus, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

In a statement on Wednesday evening the PSNI says a further update will be provided in due course.

Related topics:PolicePSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice