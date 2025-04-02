Glengormley: key routes reopen after earlier 'serious' collision involving pedestrian and bus
Police say the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley has now fully reopened following a serious traffic collision earlier on Wednesday (April 2).
A number of diversions were in place as emergency services responded to the incident involving a pedestrian and a bus, with motorists advised to avoid the area.
In a statement on Wednesday evening the PSNI says a further update will be provided in due course.
