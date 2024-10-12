Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An upgrade of a link road in Glengormley town centre was approved at a recent meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

The proposal is for carriageway resurfacing, revision of car park lay-out and a new footpath in front of commercial premises, street lighting and junction alteration at Glenwell Road as well as new drainage and fencing.

A report to the committee said: “The provision of a footpath along the frontage of the Glenwell Road retail units and the use of bollards and wall-mounted lighting provides a safer, more attractive and pedestrian-friendly development.”

The proposal includes the erection of six lighting columns.

Glengormley. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

“Overall, the design and lay-out is acceptable and the proposal is considered to enhance the character and appearance of the area. The proposed road lay-out provides a more direct route for vehicular traffic.”

The report also indicated the proposed car parking arrangement provides 81 spaces, which is a decrease of 12 spaces from the current arrangement and is considered to be “acceptable” with no objection from Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads.

The report notes: “The proposal widens the existing access onto the Glenwell Road. DfI Roads has been consulted and offered no objection to the access changes.”

It was proposed by Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell that planning permission be granted, seconded by Glengormley Sinn Fein Councillor Rosie Kinnear and was agreed unanimously following a vote.

In June, councillors agreed a two-way design lay-out for the road linkage. At the time, it was anticipated work on the proposed upgrade would commence in October with completion expected in February 2025, according to council minutes.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter