Glengormley traffic collision: pedestrian in critical condition

They are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian to come forward.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Antrim Road area shortly before 10.45am this morning.

“The collision occurred between the junctions with Church Road and Farmley Road,” she confirmed.

The Farmley Road junction in Glengormley. Picture: Google

Sergeant McIvor said the female pedestrian, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she is said to be in a critical condition.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 451 of 04/02/22,” she added.