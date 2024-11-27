Glengormley: traffic signals out at key junction
The traffic signals are currently all out on the Antrim Road at the junction with Church Way, Glengormley
Trafficwatch Ni is urging motorists to approach the area with care and be prepared to stop/give way until engineers can attend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.