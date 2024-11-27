Glengormley: traffic signals out at key junction

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:48 BST

The traffic signals are currently all out on the Antrim Road at the junction with Church Way, Glengormley

Trafficwatch Ni is urging motorists to approach the area with care and be prepared to stop/give way until engineers can attend.

