The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is advising icy conditions are expected on some roads in the north of the province on Tuesday (January 21) morning.

DfI added: “Salting of the A37 Coleraine Mountain has been undertaken this morning.

"Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”