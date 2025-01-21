Gritting has taken place on A37 Coleraine Mountain due to icy conditions
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is advising icy conditions are expected on some roads in the north of the province on Tuesday (January 21) morning.
DfI added: “Salting of the A37 Coleraine Mountain has been undertaken this morning.
"Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.