Motorists are advised to expect icy conditions in parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday (March 13) morning with a gritting operation planned.

According to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), at this time icy conditions are expected on some roads in the east and south of the province.

DfI added: “Salting is planned on the main routes likely to be affected. Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

"DfI engineers continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures around the province and will undertake salting elsewhere if the situation changes.”