Gritting operation on scheduled network with freezing fog across much of Northern Ireland
Motorists are urged to drive with caution after freezing fog and the risk of ice triggered a gritting operation across Northern Ireland.
Trafficwatch Ni stated: “With freezing fog across much of the province, the salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk took place overnight.
"Road Users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”
