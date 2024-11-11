Gritting operation on scheduled network with freezing fog across much of Northern Ireland

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Nov 2024, 20:34 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 09:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Motorists are urged to drive with caution after freezing fog and the risk of ice triggered a gritting operation across Northern Ireland.

Trafficwatch Ni stated: “With freezing fog across much of the province, the salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk took place overnight.

"Road Users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

Related topics:MotoristsNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice