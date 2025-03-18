Gritting operation scheduled with icy conditions expected across the province
Motorists are warned that icy conditions are expected across the province on Wednesday (March 19) morning with a gritting operation scheduled.
The Department of Infrastructure advises: “Salting is planned to take place overnight on the main routes likely to be affected.
"Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.