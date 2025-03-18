Gritting operation scheduled with icy conditions expected across the province

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Mar 2025, 18:23 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 18:26 BST

Motorists are warned that icy conditions are expected across the province on Wednesday (March 19) morning with a gritting operation scheduled.

The Department of Infrastructure advises: “Salting is planned to take place overnight on the main routes likely to be affected.

"Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

