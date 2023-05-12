Register
Grosvenor Road burst water mains repairs update

Motorists are advised Belfast’s Grosvenor Road (country bound) is likely to remain closed until Monday (May 15) between Durham Street and the A12 Westlink to facilitate emergency repairs to a burst water mains.

By The Newsroom
Published 12th May 2023, 18:58 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 18:58 BST

Trafficwatch NI says that diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays of up to 5-10 minutes. Grosvenor Road is open to citybound traffic but the road is down to one lane heading towards Great Victoria Street.

It also advises of the following diversions:

  • Traffic approaching from Great Victoria Street
Durham Street, Hope Street, Bruce Street, Bedford Street, Howard Street, Grosvenor Road.

  • Traffic approaching from Sandy Row direction

College Square North, College Avenue, Divis Street, Falls Road, Grosvenor Road.

  • Traffic approaching from College Square North

Durham Street, Hope Street, Bruce Street, Bedford Street, Howard Street Great Victoria Street, Divis Street, Falls Road, Grosvenor Road

