Trafficwatch NI says that diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays of up to 5-10 minutes. Grosvenor Road is open to citybound traffic but the road is down to one lane heading towards Great Victoria Street.
It also advises of the following diversions:
- Traffic approaching from Great Victoria Street
Durham Street, Hope Street, Bruce Street, Bedford Street, Howard Street, Grosvenor Road.
- Traffic approaching from Sandy Row direction
Advertisement
Advertisement
College Square North, College Avenue, Divis Street, Falls Road, Grosvenor Road.
- Traffic approaching from College Square North
Durham Street, Hope Street, Bruce Street, Bedford Street, Howard Street Great Victoria Street, Divis Street, Falls Road, Grosvenor Road