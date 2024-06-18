Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Translink is to increase the frequency and capacity on its 218 Goldliner coach service between Coleraine/Ballymena and Belfast.

The transport company says it will operate every 30 minutes at key times in the morning and evening peaks, Monday to Friday from Monday, July 1.

Coleraine-based Translink Service Delivery Manager, Sam Todd, commented: “This timetable and capacity enhancement is to cater for increasing demand on our Goldliner 218 services to Belfast.

"With around 1000 more seats available every week, this enhanced service increasing capacity at peak times offers even more sustainable public transport on this route helping create a cleaner, better environment for all.

1000 more seats every week for the 218 Coleraine/Ballymena to Belfast Goldliner. CREDIT TRANSLINK

“To enable public realm works for the exciting new Belfast Grand Central Station in Belfast and to help keep services moving during these road works, the 218 services will relocate from Europa Buscentre to Laganside Bus Centre from July 1 dropping off in the city centre at High Street and Laganside and picking up at Laganside Bus Centre and Bridge Street.

“This service benefits from a bus lane on the M2 from the services into Nelson Street in Belfast and continuing into the city centre. We will also be operating 218a services during the morning peak, which will run express to Belfast from Dunsilly Park and Ride, speeding up journey times,” added Sam Todd.