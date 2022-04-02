Heading to the north coast this weekend? Police issue advice to motorists

It follows a road safety operation carried out by police last Sunday (March 27) across Portrush and Portstewart.

Officers from Local Policing Teams, the Road Policing Unit and Tactical Support Group patrolled the area and spoke to a number of drivers and issued advice. A police spokesperson said the operation was put in place due to recent complaints about anti-social behaviour caused by some drivers in these areas.

Inspector O’Brien said: “During the operation 25 Fixed Penalty Notices were given out and two people were reported to PPS.

Police have advice for anyone heading to the north coast. Picture: Declan Roughan / Presseye

“A number of drivers were spoken to, and advice and warning was provided to many drivers for a number of offences ranging from no seat belt, excess speed, using mobile phone whilst driving and no insurance.

“We wish to remind all motorists intending to visit the north coast this weekend to make sure that their vehicle is roadworthy, insured and that they obey the rules of the road.