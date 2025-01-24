Hillhall Road closed due to fallen trees and power lines

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 24th Jan 2025, 15:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The police have warned motorists that the Hillhall Road is completely closed due to multiple trees blocking the road.

They have also advised that a tree has fallen on the Ballylesson Road, which leads on to Hillhall Road, and is blocking the road in both directions.

"This is very hazardous due to its position and the speeds reached by drivers in the area,” said a spokesperson for the PSNI.

"We would urge motorists to exercise extreme caution and seek an alternative route for their journey.”

Related topics:PSNI
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice