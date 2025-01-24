Hillhall Road closed due to fallen trees and power lines
The police have warned motorists that the Hillhall Road is completely closed due to multiple trees blocking the road.
They have also advised that a tree has fallen on the Ballylesson Road, which leads on to Hillhall Road, and is blocking the road in both directions.
"This is very hazardous due to its position and the speeds reached by drivers in the area,” said a spokesperson for the PSNI.
"We would urge motorists to exercise extreme caution and seek an alternative route for their journey.”