Hillhall Road closed due to fallen trees and power lines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The police have warned motorists that the Hillhall Road is completely closed due to multiple trees blocking the road.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have also advised that a tree has fallen on the Ballylesson Road, which leads on to Hillhall Road, and is blocking the road in both directions.

"This is very hazardous due to its position and the speeds reached by drivers in the area,” said a spokesperson for the PSNI.

"We would urge motorists to exercise extreme caution and seek an alternative route for their journey.”