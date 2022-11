A number of homes have been evacuated in Cookstown following the discovery of a suspicious object.

The Drum Road has been closed between the Flo Road junction and the Corchoney Road junction.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

There are no further details available at present but police are expected to give an update on the situation later today.

