In pictures: Mid Ulster representatives view plans for £70m Cookstown Bypass scheme

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy; Chief Executive, Adrian McCreesh, local Councillors, members of the Mid South West Growth Deal Governance Steering group, Keith Buchanan MLA, and Francie Molloy MP were given an update on the work.

The Bypass, which is listed in the planned Mid South West Growth Deal, will help to relieve traffic congestion within Cookstown town centre, reduce journey travel times along the A29 link corridor, improve road safety and enhance the town centre environment. The decongestion benefits of the scheme will also provide significant opportunities for the enhancement and reshaping of Cookstown town centre to promote sustainable travel choices.

Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd said: “I welcome the positive engagement from the local community and elected representatives during the public information event for the Cookstown Bypass Scheme and would encourage anyone with an interest in the scheme to respond to the ongoing public consultation.

"I will continue to work closely with Mid South West Region partners to progress the scheme in line with my statutory obligations.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy welcomed the start of the consultation period, saying: “While we know that this is only the start of a journey, it is pleasing to see progress being made on this much needed scheme, which the Council has been advocating for over a number of years.

"The scheme is pivotal to the region’s economic growth and will have significant benefits for our local residents who live, work and shop in Cookstown town centre.”

