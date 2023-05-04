The Department for Infrastructure has announced its intention to increase fares on the Rathlin Island ferry service.

The change to fares will be subject to a statutory 30-day notice period that is due to commence on May 9.

The Department said: “Fares for the ferry service have remained at the same level since April 2013 and an increase is therefore needed due to current budgetary pressures and the increased running costs of the ferry since that time. However, current discounts available on fares for residents, children and SmartPass holders will remain in place.

"The Department is supportive of Rathlin Island and provides an ongoing subsidy for the lifeline ferry service, so that fares can be kept as low as possible.”

Rathlin Island ferry

The intended changes to fares include increasing a standard single passenger fare from £6 to £8. Residents will continue to receive discounts of at least 50% of the standard fares.

