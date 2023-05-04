Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
37 minutes ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
2 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
18 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
20 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike

Increase in Rathlin Island ferry fares

The Department for Infrastructure has announced its intention to increase fares on the Rathlin Island ferry service.

By Una Culkin
Published 4th May 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:13 BST

The change to fares will be subject to a statutory 30-day notice period that is due to commence on May 9.

The Department said: “Fares for the ferry service have remained at the same level since April 2013 and an increase is therefore needed due to current budgetary pressures and the increased running costs of the ferry since that time. However, current discounts available on fares for residents, children and SmartPass holders will remain in place.

"The Department is supportive of Rathlin Island and provides an ongoing subsidy for the lifeline ferry service, so that fares can be kept as low as possible.”

Most Popular
Rathlin Island ferryRathlin Island ferry
Rathlin Island ferry

The intended changes to fares include increasing a standard single passenger fare from £6 to £8. Residents will continue to receive discounts of at least 50% of the standard fares.

Read More
Changes to travel timetables for Coronation Bank Holiday
Related topics:Rathlin IslandResidents