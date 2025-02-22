Information on lane closures and roadworks in Larne during the coming week

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week.

The closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Pound Street, Larne

There will be an overnight only road closure from the Harbour Highway to Victoria Road from Friday, February 28 at 7:00pm until Saturday, March 1 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via The Roddens, Antiville Road, and Ballymena Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Glynn Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Circular Road to No.51 Glynn Road on Thursday, February 27 from 9:30am until 2:00pm.

The closure is required for laying new pipe.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Circular Road and Glynn Road. Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley Roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballyrickard Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from the Mounthill Road junction to the A8 junction until Friday, March 21 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing with work being carried out by the DFI Roads contractor; local and emergency access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Belfast Road, Browndod Road, Raloo Road, and Mounthill Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballystrudder Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Middle Road to McCraes Brae on Wednesday, February 26 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for tree works for DFI; local and emergency access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballystrudder Road, Islandmagee Road, Ransevyn Drive, Islandmagee Road, Slaughterford Road, Larne Road, Island Road Lower, and Lough Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.