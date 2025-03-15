Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Cedric Street, Larne

There will be a road closure from Linn Road to Hampton Crescent from Tuesday, March 18 at 8:00am until Wednesday, March 19 at 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week. Photo: Pixabay

The closure is required for surfacing.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via (diversion 1) Hampton Crescent, Inverview Road, and Linn Road or (diversion 2) Linn Road, Fairway, Greenland Parade, and Hampton Crescent.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballylesson Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Rectory Road to Ballypollard Road on Friday, March 21 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation for No.20 Ballylesson Road.; local and emergency access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Rectory Road, Shore Road, and Ballypollard Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene; delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballyrickard Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from the Mounthill Road junction to the A8 junction until Friday, March 21 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing with work being carried out by the DFI Roads contractor; local and emergency access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Belfast Road, Browndod Road, Raloo Road, and Mounthill Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected