Information on upcoming roadworks programmes in Newtownabbey
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Belfast Road, Ballyclare
There will be a lane closure from Hillhead Road A8 to Ballybracken Road A8 from Monday, March 24 at 9:00am until Tuesday, March 25 at 5:00pm.
The closure is required for gully cleaning.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Calhame Road, Ballyclare
There will be a road closure from 600m north east of A8 and the Calhame Road junction to 1.2km north east of A8 and the Calhame Road junction on Wednesday, March 26 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
The closure is required to renew pole.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Calhame Road, Legaloy Road, Legaloy roundabout, Legaloy Road, and Straid Road.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Mossvale Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a continuous road closure from No. 45 Mossvale Road to Ballyclare Road B56 from Monday, March 24 at 8:00am until Friday, April 18 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required by NI Water for water main installation.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyclare Road, Ballynure Road, Ballyclare Road, and Doagh Road.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Burneys Lane, Newtownabbey
There will be a road closure from Antrim Road to Swanston Avenue until Tuesday, March 25 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for 33kV grid connection.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via (diversion 1) Swanston Avenue and Swanston Road or (diversion 2) Antrim Road, Swanston Road and Swanston Avenue.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Templepatrick Road, Doagh
There will be a lane closure from The Longshot to Station Road until Monday, March 31 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for council roundabout works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare
There will be a road closure from 800m south of Church Road to 1600m south of Church Road on Thursday, March 27 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT poling works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballycorr Road, Church Road, Lower Ballyboley Road, Main Street, Trenchill Road, Rashee Road, Ballyeaston Road, and North End.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Church Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a road closure from Longwood Road to Mill Road from Tuesday, March 25 at 9:30am until Friday, March 28 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to install EE mast and connection.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Church Road, Longwood Road, Shore Road, Mill Road, Longlands Road, and Church Road.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from the Shore Road Station Road roundabout to Dillons Avenue from Monday, March 24 at 8:00am until Friday, May 9 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for NI Water works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Park Road, Mallusk
There will be a continuous road closure from B95 Mallusk Road to A6 Antrim Road until Friday, March 28 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for a new sewer pipe.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Mallusk Road, Scullions Road, Antrim Road, and Ballyclare Road.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.
The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.
Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.
