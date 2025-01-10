Infrastructure Minister announces £300,000 resurfacing scheme for Dunmurry Lane

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 10th Jan 2025, 14:21 GMT
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced a £300,000 resurfacing scheme for Dunmurry Lane, Belfast will commence on Monday January 13, 2025.

The scheme will deliver long-term improvements for residents, businesses, and commuters by improving the quality of this key route and enhancing road safety.

Announcing the project, Minister O’Dowd said: “This resurfacing scheme is a substantial investment in the infrastructure of Belfast.

"Dunmurry Lane is an important route for the local community and those travelling to and from the city.

A £300,000 resurfacing scheme for Dunmurry Lane will commence on Monday January 13, 2025. Pic credit: GoogleA £300,000 resurfacing scheme for Dunmurry Lane will commence on Monday January 13, 2025. Pic credit: Google
"These works will deliver smoother, safer journeys and reduce the need for ongoing maintenance.

"While these works may cause some short-term inconvenience, the long-term benefits for road users will far outweigh any disruption.

"I want to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this period,” he added.

A road closure will be in place while the scheme is ongoing, however to minimise disruption the works will take place during off-peak hours, from 9:30am to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.

A diversion will be in place for road users via Finaghy Road South and Upper Malone Road.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: Trafficwatchni

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

However, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions the scheme is expected to last approximately two weeks, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

