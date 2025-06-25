Infrastructure Minister announces £339,000 road improvement scheme for Moira Road, Lisburn

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £339,000 footway and carriageway resurfacing scheme on Moira Road, Lisburn will commence on Monday June 30, 2025.

The resurfacing scheme will extend for approximately 0.6 km from the junction of Hulls Lane to the Lissue Road and motorists should expect off-peak road closures during the work.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Lisburn area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Resurfacing work gets underway on the Moira Road between Hull's Lane and Lissue Road. Pic credit: Google

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement off-peak road closures (Monday to Friday only) on Moira Road, between Hulls Lane and Lissue Road, during the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm from Monday June 30, 2025 until the end of August.

There will be a two week break for the July holidays.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Sunday August 31, 2025, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.