Irish Open: motorists advised of lane obstruction after collision on A24 Newcastle Road
Motorists are advised of a Road traffic collision on the A24 Newcastle Road at the junction with the Drumaness Road, Newcastle.
Trafficwatch NI says the Ballynahinch bound lane of the route is currently obstructed.
It added: “A second round of the Irish Open at Royal County Down takes place today. Also expect increased traffic on all approaches and allow extra time for your journey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.