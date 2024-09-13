Irish Open: motorists advised of lane obstruction after collision on A24 Newcastle Road

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2024, 09:28 BST
Police at the scene of the collision. Photo: Press Eye
Motorists are advised of a Road traffic collision on the A24 Newcastle Road at the junction with the Drumaness Road, Newcastle.

Trafficwatch NI says the Ballynahinch bound lane of the route is currently obstructed.

It added: “A second round of the Irish Open at Royal County Down takes place today. Also expect increased traffic on all approaches and allow extra time for your journey.”

