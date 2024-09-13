Police at the scene of the collision. Photo: Press Eye

Motorists are advised of a Road traffic collision on the A24 Newcastle Road at the junction with the Drumaness Road, Newcastle.

Trafficwatch NI says the Ballynahinch bound lane of the route is currently obstructed.

It added: “A second round of the Irish Open at Royal County Down takes place today. Also expect increased traffic on all approaches and allow extra time for your journey.”