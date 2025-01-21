Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application for a pedestrian footbridge and refurbished waiting areas at Jordanstown railway halt was deferred by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting on Monday (January 20).

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee there have been 14 letters of objection outlining concerns such as potential loss of privacy, impact on character of the area, removal of trees, noise and disturbance.

Threemilewater Alliance Councillor Julie Gilmour who is not a committee member addressed the meeting on behalf of a local resident who asked for the application to be refused.

The recommendation was for the proposal to be approved.

Cllr Gilmour said the resident is asking the applicant, Translink, to increase planting and screening at the location to screen views of the proposed footbridge from the Railway Court area. She noted the glazing design is to be replaced with metal panels, if approved.

The councillor also highlighted the resident’s concerns over potential for increased anti-social behaviour in the area.

Also speaking at the meeting was objector Jennifer Dwyer who asked for the the application to be refused or deferred saying that “no evidence” has been presented to support safety reasons for construction, or “jumping the level crossing”.

“What is it based on? Would the footbridge be used?” she asked. She suggested that its planned height would be “obtrusive”.

She requested that no removal of vegetation or trees takes place during bird breeding season, lighting should be designed in line with DAERA regulations, noise levels should be restricted and communication with neighbours should not be reliant on letter drops.

Safety Grounds

Tony Quinn, a planning consultant, said he understood the proposal to have been made “on public safety grounds”.

“There have been incidents of people jumping the barrier recorded by staff. Translink conducted its own independent risk assessment,” he indicated.

“At other locations such as Moira, there are huge public safety benefits. It is a piece of infrastructure normally found at a railway halt,” he added.

Mr Quinn went on to say the details of construction would be finalised with the contractor. He pointed out the footbridge would be built “off-site”. However, he indicated there would be “an element of night-time work”.

Commenting on the design, he explained there would be no roof to “deter the congregation of people” with “low-key lighting”.

He continued that in the case of “jumping” the barrier, it is the case of “one person jumping the barrier is too much”.

“Experience demonstrates it is better to have these structures in place to minimise threat to endangerment of the public,” he stated.

Airport DUP Alderman Matthew Magill asked about evening and night-time work at the location. He was advised it would have to be finalised with the contractor.

Ald Magiill said it was “regrettable” to not have representation from the applicant to answer questions.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster raised the issue of disability access asking why a lift would not be needed. “Surely it has to be inclusive for all,” he remarked. He stated it was “pointless” continuing the discussion without Translink at the meeting.

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE commented: “The site visit on Friday raised the issue that there was no disability access. There is also pram usage and passengers with bicycles which would be difficult to carry downstairs.”

Cllr Webb queried why provision of a ramp is not being taken forward adding it “should be a priority” and saying it is “even more dangerous for somebody with a mobility issue or a pram”.

“In today’s society, disability should have been taken into account. It should have been a priority.”

Threemilewater Ulster Unionist Cllr Stephen Cosgrove said: “It is regrettable that somebody from the applicant is not present. He criticised what he described as the “lack of a detailed plan” in the “built-up area”.

“We are not building something out in the country but in a residential area with an arterial road through the centre of Jordanstown,” Cllr Cosgrove continued.

Cllr Foster commented: “When you look at the Jordanstown Road and the traffic that uses it, it would need to be well-documented how you are going to do that. Closing that road at the weekend will be chaotic.”

Barry Diamond, head of planning, explained: “In terms of this proposal, it is not required to provide disability access to the footbridge.”

Cllr Foster proposed deferring a decision for a month, seconded by Cllr Webb and unanimously agreed.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter