Keep an eye out for these lane and road closures in Mid Ulster area next week
A0029 Dungannon Road, Cookstown - lane closure from Sweep Road to Loughry Roundabout
Closure required to facilitate work by Fibrus
It will operate from 09:30 to 16:30 on Tuesday, October 21.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected. The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes
A0042 Mayogall Road, Gulladuff - lane closure from junction Gulladuff Hill to opposite number 2 Clarkes Court.
Closure required to facilitate work by NIE Networks from Monday, October 20 to Friday, October 24.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected.
A0029 Cookstown Road, Magherafelt - lane closure from Springvale junction to 500m south along Cookstown Road.
Lane closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach on Tuesday, October 21.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected. The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.
A0045 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon - lane closure from Newell Road to Old Ballygawley Road.
Closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach on Monday, October 20.
Expect delays of less than five minutes.
A0045 Granville Road, Dungannon - lane closure from Killybracken Road to Eskragh Road.
Closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach on Tuesday October 21.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected. The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.
A0031 Queen Street, Magherafelt - lane closure from Queen Street Roundabout junction to Queen Street RAB junction.
Lane closure ls required to allow Installation of new gas mains.
Closure to operate overnight until Friday, October 31, between 19:00-06:00.
Diversion/traffic control to operate, delays expected.
Market Square, Dungannon, from Market Square to top of Scotch Street.
Lane closure required to kerb and bollard repairs, pedestrian crossing at war memorial etc.
Closure to operate until Wednesday, October 29.
Diversion/Traffic control to operate, delays expected. Less than five minutes.
A505 Drum Road, Cookstown - road closure.
One way closure from Church Street to Drumcree.
Road closure is required for sewer connection.
Closure to operate until Friday, October 24. Diversion/traffic control to operate, delays expected.
Alternative route via: A0029 Killymoon Street, U0744 Sweep Road.