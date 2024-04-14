Key Enniskillen route closed after traffic collision - police issue advice for Brewster Park-bound supporters

Motorists are advised the main Sligo Road at its junction with the Corraglass Road outside Enniskillen is currently closed after a road traffic collision this morning, Sunday April 14.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2024, 12:41 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 12:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a statement the PSNI said: “Officers and emergency services are currently at the scene. Diversions are in place via the Swanlinbar Road and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

"Please be advised if you are travelling to the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final, which is scheduled to take place today at Brewster Park at 2pm, to leave extra time for your journey."

Related topics:EnniskillenMotoristsDiversionsPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.