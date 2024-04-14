Key Enniskillen route closed after traffic collision - police issue advice for Brewster Park-bound supporters
Motorists are advised the main Sligo Road at its junction with the Corraglass Road outside Enniskillen is currently closed after a road traffic collision this morning, Sunday April 14.
In a statement the PSNI said: “Officers and emergency services are currently at the scene. Diversions are in place via the Swanlinbar Road and the road is expected to be closed for some time.
"Please be advised if you are travelling to the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final, which is scheduled to take place today at Brewster Park at 2pm, to leave extra time for your journey."
