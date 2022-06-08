Lack of crossing at V36 raises concerns

Newtownabbey’s new £0.75m Skate 100 park opened at the V36 park on May 7.

The 14,000 square foot facility is located at a site beside the Valley Leisure Centre and is suitable for skateboards, scooters, inline skaters, Parkour and BMX freestyle.

Since the facility opened, concerns have been raised about an apparent lack of pedestrian crossing points on the Church Road close to the entrance to V36.

Highlighting the issue in a social media post to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, one man said: “How about proposing a zebra crossing or some sort of safe crossing on the Church Road at the entrance of v36 where KFC is? Since that park has opened I’ve seen many kids on bikes and skateboards near get scrubbed trying to cross. Surely you should do something about it before a child is killed.”

Another resident said: “I’ve seen kids just run across that road without even looking. One of these kids is going to get killed or a motorist will be killed trying to avoid them.”

The council has now indicated that a pedestrian crossing is to be constructed.

In a statement issued to the Times, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The Department for Infrastructure, Roads is currently developing plans for a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists near the entrance to V36.”

Welcoming the plans for the crossing, Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb said: “I have been contacted by several residents who are concerned about road safety at this exit.

“There’s no doubt that the new skate park has considerably increased the number of pedestrians and it is very dangerous crossing the road here. Following contact made with the Department for Infrastructure Roads they are looking to see how things might be in place to make it safer for everyone.”

The Department was asked for a comment on the scheme, however a response had not been received at the time of going to Press.