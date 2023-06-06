Mr Honeyford said: "I’m delighted that Translink has committed to review and examine the bus routes across the City to help with connectivity.
"They also will look to highlight connections that exist from the Bus Centre that travel past the Lagan Valley Hospital site with a view to making public transport more accessible and convenient for those using the new Health Centre.
"This is positive news for local residents who rely on public transport.
"Improving connections to the Health Centre will ensure that everyone in the community has easy access to essential healthcare services.
"The new Lisburn Health Centre is an important addition to the local area, and Translink's commitment to improving public transport connections is a welcome move.”