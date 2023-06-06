Alliance Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford recently met with Translink to discuss concerns raised in relation to lack of bus connections to the new relocated Health Centre at the Lagan Valley Hospital site.

Mr Honeyford said: "I’m delighted that Translink has committed to review and examine the bus routes across the City to help with connectivity.

"They also will look to highlight connections that exist from the Bus Centre that travel past the Lagan Valley Hospital site with a view to making public transport more accessible and convenient for those using the new Health Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is positive news for local residents who rely on public transport.

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford welcomes commitment by Translink to review bus links to the new Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre

"Improving connections to the Health Centre will ensure that everyone in the community has easy access to essential healthcare services.