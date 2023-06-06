Register
Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford welcomes the commitment by Translink to review bus connections to the new Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre

Alliance Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford recently met with Translink to discuss concerns raised in relation to lack of bus connections to the new relocated Health Centre at the Lagan Valley Hospital site.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

Mr Honeyford said: "I’m delighted that Translink has committed to review and examine the bus routes across the City to help with connectivity.

"They also will look to highlight connections that exist from the Bus Centre that travel past the Lagan Valley Hospital site with a view to making public transport more accessible and convenient for those using the new Health Centre.

"This is positive news for local residents who rely on public transport.

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford welcomes commitment by Translink to review bus links to the new Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre
"Improving connections to the Health Centre will ensure that everyone in the community has easy access to essential healthcare services.

"The new Lisburn Health Centre is an important addition to the local area, and Translink's commitment to improving public transport connections is a welcome move.”

