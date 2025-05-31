Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Broughshane Road, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Frys Road to Woodside Road from Wednesday, June 4 at 8:00pm until Thursday, June 5 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI Roads maintenance scheme.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Larne Road Link, Ballymena

There will be an overnight only lane closure from Bridge Street to the Larne Road Roundabout from Wednesday, June 4 at 8:00pm until Thursday, June 5 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI Roads maintenance scheme.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballymoney Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the Grove Roundabout to Adair Manor until Friday, June 6 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for footway reconstruction and the installation of a toucan crossing.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballymena Road, Portglenone

There will be a lane closure from Cullybackey Road to Finlaystown Road on Wednesday, June 4 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to a customer’s house, No.7a Ballymena Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.