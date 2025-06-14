Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Teeshan roundabout to the Larne Road roundabout on Sunday, June 22 from 3:00am until 11:00am.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for road repairs.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0026 Crankill Road, A0026 Ballymoney Road, A0026 North Road, A0026 George Street, A0026 Linenhall Street, A0026 Larne Road, and A0026 Larne Road Link.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

M2, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Larne Road roundabout to the Teeshan Roundabout from Monday, June 16 at 9:30am until Tuesday, July 1 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for an ERT upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a hard shoulder closure from the Teeshan roundabout to the Larne Road roundabout from Monday, June 16 at 9:30am until Tuesday, July 1 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for an ERT upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Milltown Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure on Monday, June 16 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach to replace pole.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A6 Castle Road/A6 Randalstown Road, A26 Ballymena Road, and U1055 Kilbegs Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from Knockan Road to Islandstown Road on Friday, June 20 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation to customer’s house, No.427 Cushendall Road.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballymena Road, Carnlough

There will be a lane closure from outside number 50 Ballymena Road to the junction with Stoney Hill until Wednesday, July 23 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.