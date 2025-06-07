Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Lough Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from A2 Larne Road to Lough Drive on Saturday, June 14 from 9:00am until 12:00pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation for No.20 Island Road Lower.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via B0090 Island Road Lower, A0002 Larne Road, B0150 Slaughterford Road, U3015 Islandmagee Road, U3141 Ransevyn Drive, B0150 Islandmagee Road, and B0150 Ballystrudder Road, and B0090 Lough Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shanes Hill Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Shanes Hill Road to Starbog Road until Monday, June 23 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

The Harbour Highway, Larne

There will be an overnight only lane closure from the Larne Harbour roundabout to the Ballybracken Road fly over from Monday, June 9 at 8:00pm until Saturday, June 14 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI Roads Maintenance Scheme, gully cleaning, road sweeping, grass cutting etc.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Larne Road, Larne

There will be an overnight only lane closure from the Ballybracken Road fly over to the Larne Harbour roundabout from Monday, June 9 at 8:00pm until Saturday, June 14 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a DFI Roads Maintenance Scheme, gully cleaning, road sweeping, grass cutting etc.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.