Lane and road closures in the Larne area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Coast Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from no.42 Coast Road to no.26 Coast Road on Friday, June 20 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for separation of supply.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Shanes Hill Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Shanes Hill Road to Starbog Road until Monday, June 23 at 4:30pm.
The closure required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Agnew Street, Larne
There will be a one way closure from Exchange Street to Main Street on Sunday, June 22 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.
The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4085 Exchange Road, U4106 Victoria Road, U4105 Victoria Road, U4105 Pound Street, U4085 High Street, U4085 Bridge Street, U4087 Glynn Road, A0002 Circular Road, U4085 Quay Street, and U4085 Main Street.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.