Lane cleared following M2 incident
Motorists are advised that an earflier incident on the M2 northbound close to junction 5 has been cleared.
Road users had earlier been advised to find an alternative route for their journey after traffic had “come to a standstill.”
Providing an update to the Newtownabbey Times, a PSNI spokesperson explained: “A car towing a caravan jack-knifed between Sandyknowes and Templepatrick at around 2.30pm.
"One lane of the motorway was blocked for a time, but has since been cleared. There were no reported injuries.”