Motorists are advised that an earflier incident on the M2 northbound close to junction 5 has been cleared.

Road users had earlier been advised to find an alternative route for their journey after traffic had “come to a standstill.”

Providing an update to the Newtownabbey Times, a PSNI spokesperson explained: “A car towing a caravan jack-knifed between Sandyknowes and Templepatrick at around 2.30pm.

