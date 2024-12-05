Lane closed after multi-vehicle collision on M1
Motorists leaving Belfast city centre are being advised that a lane is closed to traffic following a multi-vehicle collision on the M1 motorway this afternoon (December 5).
Detailing the incident in a post on the Traffic Watch NI site, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson confirmed that the collision, which occurred on the M1 westbound between Broadway and Stockmans Lane, has now been moved to the hard shoulder, however, lane 1 of the carriageway remains closed to assist with the recovery
There are no further details at this time.