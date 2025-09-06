Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Junction of Shore Road from Monday, September 8 at 9:30am until Friday, September 12 at 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Newtownabbey area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required to facilitate tankering works at Whiteabbey Shore Road WWPS.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Junction of Shore Road from Monday, September 8 at 6:30pm until Friday, September 12 at 6:00am.

The closure is required to facilitate tankering works at Whiteabbey Shore Road WWPS.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.