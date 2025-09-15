NI Water will be carrying out the final phase of essential storm overflow improvement works on the Old Shore Road, Carrickfergus during the week beginning September 15.

The works will impact road users travelling between Carrickfergus and Belfast and are expected to continue for one week.

To facilitate the works safely and efficiently, a lane closure in both directions will be in place daily (Monday – Friday) from 9:30am to 4:30pm.

Traffic management and signage to inform the public will be in place at all times.