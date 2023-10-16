Motorists are advised that an arterial route in Ballyclare will be reduced to one lane during a programme of works in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An off-peak lane closure is set to be in place from next week on the Templepatrick Road to facilitate pipelaying for new housing.

NI Water will be carrying out work to install new wastewater infrastructure, including almost 700m of new pumping main on the Templepatrick and Jubilee roads in Ballyclare to serve a development of over 200 houses in the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the work and associated traffic management, NI Water Project Manager, Stephanie McBride said: “Pipelaying is due to get underway week commencing Monday, October 23 on the Templepatrick Road, adjacent to Ballyclare Wastewater Treatment Works and will progress towards Jubilee Road.

Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare. (Pic: Google).

“To carry out the work as safely as possible, it will be necessary to have a temporary lane closure in place on the Templepatrick Road around the working area, between 9.30am and 4.30pm daily.

"Traffic lights will be in place to maintain the flow of traffic. With traffic being down to one lane, we would advise the public to allow more time for their journeys during these off-peak times.

“Work on this section is expected to last up to six weeks. NI Water and our project team from Atkins Réalis and CivCo thank the public for their patience and cooperation while we work to install new infrastructure to serve new housing in the Ballyclare area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Every effort will be taken to minimise disruption and compete the work as quickly as possible.