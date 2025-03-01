Lane closures and delays expected due to Ballymena roadworks during week ahead
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
North Street, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from 20m in either direction of Prospect Place from Monday, March 3 at 8:00am until Wednesday, March 5 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for NI Water CSO duct and kiosk installation; local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U2201 North Street; delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Larne Road Link, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from the A26 to the A42 Broughshane Road until Thursday, March 6 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for storm drain replacement.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Queen Street, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from outside number 190 on Sunday, March 9 from 8:00am until 1:00pm.
The closure is required for installing a new gas connection to the customer outside No.190.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Ballymoney Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure outside house number 216 from Tuesday, March 4 at 9:30am until Friday, March 7 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for installing a new gas connection to the customer outside no. 216.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Whappstown Road, Ballymena
There will be a road closure from the Speerstown Road junction to the Collin Road junction on Saturday, March 8 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
The closure is required for NIE overhead line works; local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Whappstown Road, Speerstown Road, Moorfields Road, and Collin Road; delays of up to five minutes are expected.
