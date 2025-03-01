Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

North Street, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from 20m in either direction of Prospect Place from Monday, March 3 at 8:00am until Wednesday, March 5 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for NI Water CSO duct and kiosk installation; local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U2201 North Street; delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Larne Road Link, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from the A26 to the A42 Broughshane Road until Thursday, March 6 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for storm drain replacement.﻿

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Queen Street, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from outside number 190 on Sunday, March 9 from 8:00am until 1:00pm.

The closure is required for installing a new gas connection to the customer outside No.190.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Ballymoney Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure outside house number 216 from Tuesday, March 4 at 9:30am until Friday, March 7 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for installing a new gas connection to the customer outside no. 216.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Whappstown Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Speerstown Road junction to the Collin Road junction on Saturday, March 8 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line works; local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Whappstown Road, Speerstown Road, Moorfields Road, and Collin Road; delays of up to five minutes are expected.