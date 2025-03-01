Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures are to operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Belfast Road, Ballyclare

There will be a hard shoulder closure from Carrickfergus Road to the end of the slip road to A8 Belfast Road from Monday, March 3 at 9:30am until Tuesday, March 4 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for full-service water connection with work being carried out by NI Water.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

M5 Motorway Southbound

There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from the Rush Park roundabout to the M2 Foreshore until Tuesday, March 4 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for gully replacement.﻿

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from 200m west of Longwood Road to 200m east of Longwood Road until Friday, March 7 at 11.00pm.

The closure is required for installation of CCTV cameras.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.﻿

The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from the junction of Whitehouse Park to 10m from the junction of Whitehouse Park until Monday, March 3 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for remedial work on a carrier main on the bridge﻿.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a continuous lane closure from Merville Gardens Village to Whitehouse Park until Wednesday, March 5 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for testing of a gas main.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.