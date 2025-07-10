Lane closures planned in parts of Mid Ulster in week ahead for essential roadworks

Motorists should keep an eye out for the following roadworks that are planned to take place in Mid Ulster area in the week ahead.

A4 Augher Road, Clogher - lane closure from Ballymagowan Road to Station Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by Fibrus.

Closure to operate overnight other from Tuesday, July 15 to Saturday, July 19 – testing, rodding and roping works with possible minor excavation and cabling works on Fibrus Network.

Traffic control to operate 19:00 - 06:00, delays expected. The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.

A4 Crossowen Road, Clogher - lane closure from Ballymagowan Road to Station Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by Fibrus - cabling works on the Fibrus Network.

Closure to operate 19:00 - 06:00 daily other from Tuesday, July 15 to Saturday, July 19.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected. The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.

Meanwhile, the gas infrastructure upgrade continues at Magherafelt.

Later in the month Queen Street will undergo an off-peak one-way closure from Monday, July 28 for approximately one week, rerouting traffic via the Magherafelt bypass. Additionally, from Wednesday 30th July, Rainey Street will be subject to a lane closure with temporary traffic lights in place for around three weeks.

Mark Davidson, Head of Engineering at Evolve, said: “We appreciate the community’s continued patience as these vital works are carried out. By scheduling the works during school holidays, we aim to minimise the impact on day-to-day life. These upgrades are another important step in delivering the benefits of modern gas infrastructure to more homes and businesses in Magherafelt.”