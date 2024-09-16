Large number of chickens perish in lorry fire which closed Co Tyrone road
A large number of chickens are understood to have perished in a lorry fire on the Benburb Road, Moy, on Sunday night.
The incident happened just before 6pm and was attended by fire appliances from Dungannon and Armagh.
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 8.50pm and the cause of the fire was accidental ignition."
The Benburb Road was closed between The Square and Moy GAA pitch for almost three hours while the incident was being dealt with.
The PSNI say all roads have since been reopened.