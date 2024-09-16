Large number of chickens perish in lorry fire which closed Co Tyrone road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large number of chickens are understood to have perished in a lorry fire on the Benburb Road, Moy, on Sunday night.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened just before 6pm and was attended by fire appliances from Dungannon and Armagh.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 8.50pm and the cause of the fire was accidental ignition."

The Benburb Road was closed between The Square and Moy GAA pitch for almost three hours while the incident was being dealt with.

The PSNI say all roads have since been reopened.